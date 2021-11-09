Beach has been dubbed the “Land of Forgotten Time,” but not everyone agrees.

In recent reviews, a Merseyside beach has been criticized, with one visitor alleging that drug users were there.

Although Ainsdale Beach has a high rating on TripAdvisor, it has received a couple of negative remarks in recent months.

Thousands of dollars have lately been invested in the coastal gateway, which includes a fresh mural painted across the empty Toad Hall and attracts hundreds of visitors each year to the Pontins holiday resort.

After numerous cars collided, emergency crews closed the route.

Another recent TripAdvisor review awarded the beach a one-star rating, claiming that it was filled of drug addicts “with evil in their eyes.”

Sara H wrote the following review on September 5: “Astonishing one-hour wait to enter the so-called beach for a fee of £10. The beach resembles a parking lot for lowlife drunks with death in their eyes.

“I won’t be sailing to Ainsdale again.”

The beach was described as “the land that time forgot” in another review.

On September 9, Dave M wrote: “Yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, at 8 p.m., I paid a visit. The land where time stood still! It was as if I had traveled back in time. Parking prices are exorbitant. The trailers charge exorbitant prices for refreshments, such as £2.50 for a paper cup of tea.

“Portaloos were located close to Pontins and provided toilet facilities. All of the structures have a shabby appearance about them. The beach was fine; at the very least, the dog had a good time.

Despite the unfavorable feedback, the beach was chosen one of the top 50 places to take your dog by TripAdvisor, as well as a Traveller’s Choice destination for 2021.

Diane C, who left a five-star rating on August 2, said: “What a great beach; our two Boston Terriers liked running around on their extended leads in the little pools, and I was able to do some beach combing and collect a lot of shells.

“This beach is perfect for families because dogs are only permitted in select areas.”

“While reading this individual’s rating of their visit is disheartening, we are glad to see that our popular Ainsdale Beach receives an average of four out of five,” a Sefton Council spokesperson stated.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”