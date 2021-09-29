Beach closures remain in place after a US steel plant sent a plume into the water with elevated iron levels.

An orange cloud entered a Lake Michigan tributary Sunday due to a discharge of excessive quantities of iron from a US Steel mill in northwestern Indiana. Several adjacent beaches, as well as a water treatment facility, were closed as a result of the spill.

According to Amanda Malkowki, a spokeswoman for U.S. Steel, they identified “elevated quantities of iron producing the discoloration” in the Burns Waterway after analyzing the discharge in question. The company didn’t say how high the iron levels were in the discharge or whether they were dangerous to human health or the environment.

As a precaution, Indiana Dunes National Park closed all of its beaches on Sunday, as well as the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk, until further notice. Out of an abundance of caution, Indiana American Water shut down its Ogden Dunes water treatment facility.

After the wastewater treatment facility had “an upset condition” that sent the rusty colored plume into the waterway Sunday, U.S. Steel shut down the plant approximately 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Chicago as a precaution.

The EPA said Tuesday that it was awaiting results from its own tests of the plant’s emissions and that it would provide an update after those data were analyzed.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) did not answer to a question from The Associated Press regarding the potential effects of elevated iron levels on humans, animals, or the ecosystem.

The test results released by U.S. Steel were vague, according to Gabriel Filippelli, an earth sciences professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, but “in general, iron itself is just kind of a nuisance rather than a contaminant that requires a significant amount of intervention.”

However, Filippelli stated that testing is still underway to discover if the discharge contains harmful heavy metals like mercury or lead, as well as other toxins.

“Who knows what else it was carrying?” says the narrator. When you locate iron, you usually find some other unpleasant stuff,” he explained.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said Tuesday that the agency was investigating and would offer an update once sampling test results were received and analyzed.

Neither the EPA, IDEM, nor U.S. Steel have stated whether or not a cleanup is in the works.

