Be wary about answering calls from numbers that are nearly identical to your own.

Mobile phone users have been warned about a new fraud that is catching people off guard.

People should be on the watch for calls that appear to come from numbers that are similar to their own, according to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau.

It may be puzzling at first when you see the number flash up on your call display because the first seven numbers will most likely match your own phone number, according to the Daily Record.

People are tricked into answering because they believe the phone number is authentic.

Unfortunately, duping potential fraud victims into giving personal and financial information is a risky deception.

“Frequently, the initial seven numbers (07nnnnn) match the victim’s own number,” according to Action Fraud.

“The calls pretend to be from well-known government or law enforcement bodies, and they will ask the caller to “press 1” to speak with an advisor or police officer about unpaid fines or police warrants.”

In May 2021, Action Fraud received 2,110 reports of hoax calls where the caller’s number matched the first seven digits of the victim’s own phone number, with 1,426 (or 68 percent) referring to HMRC or National Insurance.

Victims have also reported receiving these kinds of calls and messages using popular messaging apps like WhatsApp.

Government and law enforcement agencies in Scotland and the United Kingdom will never phone or text you to inform you of unpaid fines or outstanding police warrants.

If you receive any calls or texts concerning these, ignore them.

Always take a minute to pause and consider your actions before parting with money or personal information; this will help you avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

Remember that it’s perfectly acceptable to decline, refuse, or dismiss any request.

Only crooks would try to rush or scare you into divulging personal or financial information.

If you get a strange text message, you can report it for free by forwarding it to 7726.

Scams can also be reported to Action Fraud on their website.

Scam emails should be reported to the National Cyber Security Centre’s new Suspicious Email Reporting Service, which may be found here.