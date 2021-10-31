BBC Showtrial: narrative, episode count, full cast list, premiere date and time

Showtrial, a much-anticipated drama on BBC One, premieres tonight.

Showtrial is a five-part drama directed by Zara Hayes and written by Ben Richards that investigates how prejudice, politics, and the media corrupt the court process in a contemporary drama full of dark comedy.

When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows thrusts victim and accused – and their families – into the spotlight.

Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest, enters the fray.

Talitha, who has turned down her father’s support, wants Cleo to lead her defense against a prosecution that is exploiting Talitha’s gender and social privilege against her.

Cleo and the defense team battle the prosecution from arrest to verdict to persuade us of Talitha’s innocence.

How many Showtrial episodes are there?

The first episode of Showtrial premieres on BBC One on Sunday, October 31 at 9 p.m.

The second episode will air at the same time the following Sunday.

The series consists of five episodes, each of which airs every Sunday.

Showtrial’s complete cast list is as follows:

Cleo Roberts – Tracy Ifeachor

Talitha Campbell – Celine Buckens

Damian Campbell – James Frain

DI Sinéad Keenan Cassidy, Paula James Thornley – Kerr Logan Hannah Ellis – Abra Thompson Andy Lowel – Christopher Hatherall Dhillon Harwood – Joseph Payne Virginia Hoult – Sharon D Clarke Meera Harwood – Lolita Chakrabarti