BBC An insignificant candidate was once brought into the country in the back of a motorhome.

In the back of a motorhome, one of the contestants on Pointless was once smuggled into the UK.

Fans of the BBC show may have recognized some familiar faces while watching the quiz show this evening.

David and Carolynne Selway also starred in Channel 4’s ‘Smuggled,’ in which David successfully crossed the French-British border while Carolynne hid in the rear of a motorhome under one of the fold-away beds.

When this show aired in November 2019, fans were outraged because it exposed how “simple” it was to enter the UK illegally.

Carolynne, a former trauma nurse in her 60s, said during Smuggled: “I want to make our country as secure as possible. As a grandmother of four, I want to make certain that everyone who comes here is recognized.

“I want to know that our borders are secure.

“In fact, I found it alarmingly simple to pass with only the most cursory of tests. I desired to be discovered.

“I wanted to know if immigration authorities were performing their job properly. If it indicated our borders were being policed, I would have been glad to spend some time in detention.”

The show followed David’s voyage across the border when he set out from Caen, France, on a path that was well-known to officials.

Carolynne was hidden from view by David, a former loft-fitter from Reading, who safely returned from France to Portsmouth.

The Pointless appearance of David and Carolynne aired in September 2020 and was re-aired today. They made it to the head-to-head and contributed £1,000 to the Pointless jackpot, but they were unable to advance to the final.

@zcelticboy tweeted: “I see Carolynne and David are back on TV again – this time on BBC #Pointless How many times have they appeared on television, whether reality or otherwise?”

Princess remarked: “Carolynne and David were familiar faces to me. Coast Vs Country, a Ch4 show where he smuggled her in the back of a motor home and a Nationwide ad! I assumed it was four people in a bed!