BBC Ambulance viewers cry as a Liverpool paramedic remembers her mother.

After the first portion of tonight’s show, BBC Ambulance viewers were in tears.

The seventh season’s first episode introduced a new group of characters from the North West Ambulance Service.

A BBC television crew accompanied paramedics on Merseyside as they treated for patients during an unprecedentedly tough time, set against the backdrop of the Covid outbreak and Storm Christoph.

During this time, call levels increased, and control was projected to be answering a new 999 call every 20 seconds.

The show’s first segment focused on Liverpool paramedics Jo and Emily, who were rushed to a patient who was not breathing.

The call came from the patient’s son, who later confirmed that his mother had passed away and that CPR was no longer required.

This had a significant impact on Jo, who had lately lost her mother.

“I’ve been to DOAs since my mother died, but I don’t think I’ve ever been to a female,” she added.

Emily, Jo’s crewmate, showed her support by stopping the ambulance in a nearby place to give her a hug before they had to rush off to another duty.

The touching scene moved viewers on Twitter, who were moved to tears by the sobering reminder of what paramedics had to deal with on a daily basis.

“I couldn’t do this job,” Lisa added. They’re all fantastic!!! Heroes!!!”

“Paramedics and call handlers are human, too, and they experience the same emotions,” Emily said.

“I’m already an emotional wreck watching this,” Sophie added.

“The emergency services are all people too, and there’s nothing wrong with displaying how much they care and how things impact them,” Lorraine wrote on Twitter.