Battersea Power Station to Feature 200 New Affordable Homes by 2029

Over 200 new council homes are set to be constructed at Battersea Power Station as part of a £9 billion regeneration project that will reshape the iconic landmark and surrounding areas in South London. The housing development is expected to be completed by 2029 and forms a key element of the ongoing transformation.

Affordable Housing Drive Gains Momentum

The 203 new homes will be built on an undeveloped plot within the sprawling 42-acre Battersea Power Station site. Wandsworth Council has finalized a long-term lease agreement with Battersea Power Station Development Company (BPSDC), which owns the land. Once finished, the homes will be allocated to families currently on the council’s housing waiting list.

The council, which has been pressing for more affordable housing in the area, hopes the development will help address the significant demand for homes. As of March 2025, there were 11,183 homeless households on the waiting list, including 3,771 families with urgent needs. The announcement marks a pivotal shift, with local authorities now working closely with BPSDC to deliver a more inclusive development. In the past, there had been criticism of the site’s regeneration for its low percentage of affordable homes.

In December, Wandsworth’s Cabinet approved the plans, and a planning application is now pending. If approved, the homes could be ready for occupation by 2029. Labour councillor Sarmila Varatharaj expressed enthusiasm, saying that the project would not only provide much-needed homes but also foster community cohesion in the borough.

The council’s partnership with BPSDC to increase affordable housing marks a clear shift from previous critiques. Initially, the developer’s proposal for just 9% affordable housing – or 386 units out of 4,000 total homes – was heavily contested. Labour councillors, who took control of the council in 2022, had criticized this approach and pressured the developer to improve the offer. The addition of 200 council homes will raise the total percentage of affordable housing to 15%, a notable increase in the overall scheme.

These new council homes are part of the broader Homes for Wandsworth initiative, which aims to deliver 1,000 new council homes across the borough by 2029. The Battersea site’s 203 new units will be located in phase five of the eight-phase regeneration project, which has already delivered over 2,200 homes, including the affordable housing development at New Mansion Square in partnership with Peabody.

Looking ahead, future phases of the regeneration will introduce new cultural attractions, workplaces, and additional homes. The council believes this mixed-use approach will support social integration and sustainable growth in one of London’s most dynamic development areas.