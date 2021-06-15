Battersea opens a canine hydrotherapy center.

In response to concerns about the impact of the lockdown on pet health, Battersea London has opened a new hydrotherapy suite for members of the public and their dogs. Concerns about dog welfare have been raised since the beginning of the pandemic, owing to changes in pet owners’ daily routines, high vet costs during a period of precarious finances, and growing problems with puppy smuggling.

Hydrotherapy, which consists of a variety of water-based exercises, can aid in injury rehabilitation, weight loss, muscle pain, general fitness, and mental well-being in dogs.

According to the center, it’s also a good way to treat orthopaedic conditions in dogs and relieve common aches and pains. A 6m x 3m pool, resistance jets, and underwater treadmills are all part of Battersea’s new suite, which is run by a team of hydrotherapists and veterinary physiotherapists.

Appointments are 30 to 45 minutes long and can be customized to meet the needs of the dog.