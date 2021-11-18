Bathing pets more than once a month may make them parasite-prone.

The winter weather is almost approaching, and while autumn is a lovely time of year to go for walks, it does have its drawbacks.

For example, because to the cooler temperatures, muddy puddles persist longer, and your dog returns home damp and caked in mud.

Not only are your cream carpets saturated with paw prints, but your plush sofa is damp and pongs with wet dog.

For your dog, this can only mean one thing: it’s time for the dreaded bath.

But before you start preparing for a tub dip with your dog, there are a few things you should know.

Overwashing can sometimes wash away your pet’s flea and tick protection as well as the monthly flea and tick treatments.

But don’t panic; Tails.com offers some helpful hints for keeping your dog clean.

Your dog’s coat has developed to clear itself of the dirt and grime that it encounters on a daily basis. It’s recommended that you only wash your dog once a month, if at all possible. The truth is that you don’t have to wash your dog on a consistent basis.

That said, we’re all aware of the funk that can develop on our dogs after they haven’t been cleaned or groomed in a long time. Many owners don’t have to worry about this, but if you do find yourself with a stinky dog, bathe them no more than once a month – or even less if you can.

Because your dog’s skin is so sensitive, too much cleaning might potentially cause problems. Furthermore, any flea or worming treatments provided to your dog’s coat will be washed away with each bath, leaving your pet vulnerable to harmful parasites. It, if you feel the need to wash them, do so infrequently. Human shampoos should also be avoided because the chemicals might affect your dog’s coat and skin.

Brushing your dog’s fur on a regular basis is the best method to keep it clean and free of anything they might pick up while out and about. Jumping through heaps of leaves might be a lot of fun for your dog, but it can also be a lot of work. “The summary has come to an end.”