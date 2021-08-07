Bath bombs from Boots, Lush, and Superdrug were tested, and one stood out as the clear winner.

Is there anything more relaxing after a long day than a nice hot bath? Of course, one that includes a bath bomb.

Bath bombs provide a touch of luxury to your bathing routine and can even aid with aches and pains and skin issues.

Finding the appropriate one for you to use, on the other hand, can be difficult. There are so many different bath bombs on the market right now that picking the proper one might feel like a minefield.

There are so many options that it might be daunting. We decided to put a few bath bombs to the test this week to see which ones worked best.

Here’s what we thought of brands like Soap & Glory, Lush, and Superdrug.

Sugar Crush Fizz-A-Ball Bath Bomb by Soap & Glory

I’m a sucker for a nice bath bomb. They always feel like a treat, and what could be better than a good soothing bath at the end of a long day?

I’d recently moved house and hadn’t yet pampered myself with candles, face masks, and, of course, a bath bomb, so I figured now was the time.

I’m not picky when it comes to cosmetics, so when I noticed that Boots was having a discount on Soap & Glory, I couldn’t say no. Soap & Glory Fizz-A-Ball Bath Bomb Sugar Crush was my choice.

The bath bomb is pink and yellow and promises to be “a super-relaxing amazingly joyful treat,” with the brand’s characteristic Sugar Crush lime zest scent.

I was pleasantly surprised to see the bath bomb begin to bubble and fill the bath with a beautiful orange color – we’ve all seen some spectacular misses in this department.

I liked the vivid orange color that showed once the bomb dissolved, and it had a lovely shine to it, but I expected more of a smell with it.

Despite the fact that the bath bomb promised to have my favorite Soap & Glory perfume, it was hardly fragrant.

The bath bomb, on the other hand, left my skin feeling beautiful and silky, which is a huge plus.

