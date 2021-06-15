Barry Bennell, a paedophile victim, has filed a lawsuit against the former Butlin’s proprietors.

After a football coach groomed him while working at a holiday resort, a victim of paedophile Barry Bennell is suing the previous owners of Butlin’s.

When David Lean, 53, visited the company’s resort in Pwllheli, north-west Wales, in 1979, he met the former Crewe Alexandra coach.

Mr Lean, who was 11 at the time, went to Bennell’s daily soccer school over his week-long vacation and was convinced to give him his home address so he could stay in touch and keep track of his football progress.

When Mr Lean’s family returned for a second vacation that year, Bennell, who is now 67 and serving a 34-year jail sentence for sexual offenses against young boys, taught him again and awarded him the “kid of the week” award.

He later persuaded Mr Lean to stay at his house and attend a football course in Macclesfield, where he sexually abused him.

“I would never have met Bennell if he hadn’t been working at Butlin’s – it’s as simple as that,” Mr Lean remarked.

“Back then, the Redcoats and their personnel were held in high regard — and Bennell was no exception. He was thought to be trustworthy, so he began grooming me.

“I had never stayed away from home with anyone before then – excepting the occasional acquaintance – that was how much my father trusted Bennell.

“He sucked us in and convinced me that he saw something in me and that I had a chance to play professional football. He managed to get inside both my and my father’s heads.

“We would never have gone on two vacations a year – but we went back because of that first trip and the letters Bennell wrote with me, and he had the opportunity to further groom me.”

In 2013, Mr. Lean reported the abuse to the authorities, and Bennell was sentenced to two years in prison. (This is a brief piece.)