Barron Trump Enrolls In A $35,000-A-Year Florida Private School.

For the next school year, Barron Trump has enrolled in an exclusive private school in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to People, a spokeswoman for Oxbridge Academy confirmed that Melania and Donald Trump’s 15-year-old son has registered in the top school as part of the class of 2024.

The school’s director of advancement, Scott Siegfried, was reported by the publication as stating, “We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community.”

The Palm Beach Post said that this will be the first time Oxbridge Academy has had to deal with the Secret Service, who are working with officials to ensure that they “have little impact on [the school’s]day-to-day operations.”

“They’ve done it for the children of other former presidents. He went on to say, “They’re great.”

Barron’s enrollment was also confirmed by a Trump family spokeswoman to People. However, no further information was provided on the subject.

The West Palm Beach-based Oxbridge Academy was created in 2011 by billionaire William Koch, a former Trump campaign supporter and brother of Republican mega-donors Charles and David Koch. According to the school’s website, 77 percent of its staff have advanced degrees, and 40 percent of the school’s approximately 500 students get financial aid.

With over 170 courses, the school provides individualized attention and small class numbers, and its student athletes have won multiple state championships as well as scores of regional and district crowns. According to the academy’s website, students can participate in a variety of activities such as spirit week, field trips, and student clubs.

According to Oxbridge Academy’s website, high school tuition for the 2021-2022 school year is $34,800.

Barron’s new school is only a 15-minute drive from his family’s Mar-a-Lago Club, where he and his parents have been staying since leaving the White House.

The Trump family still visits their house in New York City from time to time, even though they now live in Palm Beach.

Melania and Barron were pictured exiting Trump Tower, where they had resided while in New York, in July. The teen towered over the former first lady in images from the unusual visit, helping his mother carry her limited edition orange Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince bag.

Barron’s parents did not appear to have spent the summer together. After celebrating Mother’s Day with his wife and son at Mar-a-Lago, the former president headed to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

