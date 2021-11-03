Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch, Trump’s Supreme Court nominees, face their first gun case: What to Expect.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch, all appointments of former President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court, will hear their first gun-rights case on Wednesday.

Gun rights activists are hopeful that the 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court would side with them and decide that New York’s gun permit statute is too restrictive, allowing more guns on the streets of New York, California, and a string of other Eastern states.

The Supreme Court is hearing a Second Amendment case for the first time since judgments in 2008 and 2010—before Barrett, Kavanaugh, and Gorsuch were on the bench.

With Kavanaugh replacing Justice Anthony Kennedy and Barrett replacing Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, the current court is primed to be even more conservative than it was in District of Columbia v. Heller in 2008, when it established a nationwide right to keep a gun at home for self-defense.

On Wednesday, it will investigate the fundamental right to privacy in public places.

Ginsberg joined the dissent in the Heller case in 2008. In order to keep his majority, Justice Antonin Scalia agreed to “several essential amendments,” including language that the decision “should not be interpreted to cast doubt” on many existing gun prohibitions.

Although it’s impossible to predict how the Supreme Court will decide, here’s how Trump’s three SCOTUS nominees have previously ruled on guns:

Neil Gorsuch is a Supreme Court Justice.

The National Rifle Association hailed Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, despite his lack of a clear record as a staunch advocate of gun rights.

Gorsuch previously stated as a judge on the 10th Circuit that “The Second Amendment preserves an individual’s right to own weapons and may not be infringed lightly”—a finding the NRA has praised for its “impressive record” in upholding gun rights.

Brett Kavanaugh is a Supreme Court Justice.

Kavanaugh has published judgments as a lower court judge advocating for a broad interpretation of the Second Amendment.

He is one of the few critics of the “two-step analytic framework” endorsed by most circuits and utilized to sustain New York state’s gun licensing regulations when it was in the. This is a condensed version of the information.