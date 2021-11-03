Barrett, Kagan It’s debatable if Times Square and New York’s colleges will allow gun bans.

During Wednesday’s oral arguments, both liberal and conservative Supreme Court justices questioned whether a legal challenge to New York’s gun permit statute would allow for gun prohibitions in “sensitive sites” like Times Square, New York University, and Yankee Stadium.

Chief Justice John Roberts began his questioning of petitioners Robert Nash, Brandon Koch, and the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association’s attorney, Paul Clement, by asking what kind of venues would be allowed to apply carry limits without violating the Second Amendment.

Most circumstances, Clement responded, would have to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The attorney used the Supreme Court’s ruling in the District of Columbia v. Heller case, which involved sensitive locations such as government buildings and schools, as an example.

“I believe you can tap into a pretty good tradition with those,” Clement remarked. “I believe any establishment that provided alcohol would be a more difficult case for the authorities.” Should the present statute be overturned, Justice Elena Kagan asked whether the state could prohibit the carrying of guns on the New York City subway.

A person must show “due reason” to carry a pistol outside their home under New York’s permit requirement.

Clement did not explicitly respond to Kagan’s query, instead stating that his clients, who live in upstate New York, are not interested in carrying firearms on the train or traveling to Manhattan.

When Kagan probed him further about the NYU campus, Clements responded, “NYU doesn’t have much of a campus,” a remark that Justice Clarence Thomas laughed at.

“I’d return to New York, and I believe you’ll discover that’s incorrect. Similarly, the Columbia campus,” Kagan, a native New Yorker, told the lawyer.

Because college campuses and athletic facilities like Yankee Stadium are private enterprises, Clement argues, they may be able to restrict gun access without requiring state intervention.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a member of the court’s conservative majority, got into the line of questioning in her opening remarks of the day, asking if Times Square on New Year’s Eve could be considered a “sensitive location.”

