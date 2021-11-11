Barclays told the man to keep the £110,000 that had been deposited in his account and then demanded that he repay it.

After Barclays ordered him to repay £110,000 that had been deposited in his account, a grandfather was left sad.

When a stranger deposited the lump sum into Russell Alexander’s account, he was taken aback.

When the 54-year-old inquired about it with his bank, he was mistakenly informed that the funds were from an inheritance and that he could keep them.

Russell and his ex-fiancee sold their seven-bed B&B house, and the handyman purchased a £237,500 fixer-upper new home, intending to use the cash to pay for the extensive renovations.

However, nine months after the money started showing up in Russell’s account, Barclays realized their mistake and ordered him to pay it all back, including an extra £6,000 of Russell’s money.

Russell was “incorrectly advised he could keep the monies,” according to the bank. The money was transmitted by another sender in error, and Russell was “incorrectly advised he could keep the funds,” according to the bank.

Russell, from Norfolk, is enraged at Barclays after the bank offered him £500 in compensation. He claims he was left in a semi-derelict home with no heating and no money to fix it.

“I’ve been a faithful client for 40 years, and they made it plain twice that the money was mine to spend,” he added.

“I wanted to refurbish the house so that I could rent out rooms on Airbnb,” he added, “but I’ll have to work now to get the money, and it will take years.”

“If I hadn’t had the extra cash, I would never have bought it.”

“Barclays has robbed me of my future goals and forced me to live like a stowaway.”

Russell noticed a payment of £30,000 land in his account on December 29, 2020, and that was the start of the payment.

Because the phrase was ‘last of mums,’ he was perplexed and immediately called Barclays chat on their website.

Russell did not receive a response and called them to inquire when a payment of £30,000 and a payment of £777 arrived in his account on January 15, 2021.

He alleges that a bank employee contacted him a few weeks later and told him that the transfers appeared to be direct inheritance payments to him, and that he could spend it.

Russell moved into his project house on June 23, following the completion of his. “The summary has come to an end.”