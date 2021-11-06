Barcelona may have committed the same mistakes as Manchester United and Chelsea, which Liverpool must avoid.

As one club great returned to Camp Nou as manager, another took his latest huge stride towards the exit door at Old Trafford less than 24 hours later.

The majority of the failed European Super League’s 12 founding members, as well as Europe’s elite sides, have turned to their former players to take over as their respective managers, primarily in times of desperation, when it is inescapably clear that they were not the most experienced candidate for the job.

Before being hired by Manchester United in December 2018, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had two stints at Molde and a dismal nine-month run as manager of Cardiff City, which resulted in relegation.

Three years later, the trophy-less Norwegian is on the verge of relegation, following humiliating home losses to Liverpool and Manchester City.

His continued failure is not surprising; it has been observed many times before and is not a new phenomenon.

Andrea Pirlo was fired as Juventus manager in the summer after a year in command, his first managerial role, and overseeing the end of the Old Lady’s nine-year Serie A title supremacy.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard left Chelsea in January after only 18 months due to a poor season, having spent only a year with Derby County before returning to Stamford Bridge. Replacement After gaining valuable experience with Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund, and Paris Saint-Germain, Thomas Tuchel has led the Stamford Bridge club to Champions League success and the Premier League title.

In October 2018, Santiago Solari was given his first senior managerial position at Real Madrid. In March of the following year, he was fired.

After two disappointing seasons in charge of AC Milan, Leonardo and Filippo Inzaghi were fired after being given their first managerial positions.

Clarence Seedorf and Christian Brocchi were not even given that much, while Ciro Ferrara was treated similarly at Juventus.

The Champions League and FA Cup may have gone to Roberto Di Matteo.