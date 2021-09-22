Barcelona has expressed interest in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a replacement for Ronald Koeman.

Liverpool’s good start to the season continued on Tuesday night with a 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Norwich City.

Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi both scored twice for the Reds, demonstrating the depth of their roster.

However, all eyes are on January as transfer whispers continue to dominate the news.

Klopp, Jurgen

The National

According to sources from Spain, Jurgen Klopp is one of three candidates on Barcelona’s shortlist to replace Ronald Koeman.

According to the story, Joan Laporta, Rafa Yuste, and Mateu Alemany, director of football, met to discuss the club’s future and possible remedies.

Klopp is said to be Laporta’s first candidate for the future manager, with Xavi Hernandez of Al-Sadd and Erik Ten Hag of Ajax also on the shortlist.

Klopp, on the other hand, signed a new contract with the Reds in 2019 and is expected to stay with the club until 2024.

According to the article, Ten Hag is currently the “most plausible choice” for the Catalan club as they try to recover from a difficult start to the season.

According to reports in the media, Barcelona is prioritizing Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez.

Bowen, Jarrod

The British newspaper The Independent

According to The Independent, Liverpool scouts have been keeping an eye on Jarrod Bowen for a “long time.”

During the summer transfer window, the Reds were linked with a deal for the West Ham striker, but nothing materialized before the August 31 deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are also fans of the player, according to the article, but the list goes on and on.

The 24-year-old is under a long-term contract at the London Stadium, with his current deal set to expire in 2025, so luring him away from the Hammers would require a big fee.

Neres, David

AS

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Liverpool could be given an opportunity to rekindle their interest in Brazil’s David Neres, who could be available for £23 million.

With two years left on his present contract, the 24-year-old has fallen out of favor at Ajax and could be on the road next summer.

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are said to be interested in signing the player. “The summary has come to an end.”