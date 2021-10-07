Barcelona are plotting a move for Divock Origi, a Serie A defender who is desired by Liverpool.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Torino’s Gleison Bremer is a centre-back.

Fanta Calcio is an Italian sports news publication.

Klopp has reportedly admired the defender since 2018 and may explore bringing him to Anfield in the near future, according to the article.

According to the source, Premier League clubs as well as Serie A giants Juventus are interested in signing the 24-year-old centre-back.

Despite the club’s recent addition of Konate to their central defense options, Klopp has Bremer “in his sights,” according to the article.

Bremer joined Torino in 2018 and has gone on to make 83 appearances for the Italian club, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Liverpool attacker Divock Origi.

Sport, a Spanish news organization.

Barcelona is apparently mulling a move for the Liverpool striker, according to the report.

According to the report, Origi is one of the strikers that Barcelona is considering signing in the January transfer window.

Other strikers on Barca’s shortlist are Edinson Cavani of Manchester United, Lorenzo Insigne of Napoli, and Andrea Belotti of Torino, according to reports.

Barca will have 15-25 million euros (£12 million-£21 million) to spend on a striker, according to the source, and could target Origi in the New Year.

Olympiacos midfielder Aguibou Camara.

SporTime is a Greek news organization.

Liverpool scouts were recently sent to witness the Olympiacos midfielder in action, according to the report.

The Greek team was recently in Europa League action against Fenerbahce, and scouts from the Reds were reportedly present to witness the 20-year-old.

According to the story, a slew of top-flight clubs were also in attendance to witness Camara, with Liverpool reportedly being blown away by what they saw and will see now. “The summary has come to an end.”