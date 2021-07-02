Barburrito Katsu Chicken: A Fusion of Cuisines I certainly didn’t ask for it.

I was a little nervous when I noticed a sign for a chicken katsu burrito; don’t get me wrong, I love burritos and I love chicken katsu; it was just the concept of combining the two that made me uncomfortable.

But you can’t claim to be a foodie while being afraid of a little fusion, can you?

So I said my goodbyes to my standard beef (which is always my go-to) and did my best to replicate what I saw on the sample picture.

I ordered the Katsu Chicken Deal for 1 (£13.25) and was blown away by how quickly it arrived; I didn’t even have time to get hungry because it was so quick.

I ordered a Classic (which means the burrito came wrapped rather than in a tortilla-free bowl) with Lime White Rice, Onions & Peppers (which hurt a little because I typically have beans), Ranchera (mild salsa), Slaw, Spinach, and no additional sauce.

I was afraid for nothing; when I bit into the burrito, it didn’t taste like it usually does, but it was still great.

The flavors blended beautifully together, and once I got my teeth into it, it wasn’t too odd. The components were not uniformly distributed, with the slaw being irregular and the most of the spinach being at the bottom, but it worked out fine.

It wasn’t nearly as full as the website image, but that didn’t bother me because I couldn’t finish it despite my best attempts.

I think it’s good enough to knock beef off the #1 rank, so I’ll probably get it again.

5 out of 5

I know it’s disgusting, but I like to put fries in my burritos.

It all started when I realized Taco Bell was as amazing as everyone says it is in America, and I’ve been doing it ever since.

But what about these fries? This isn’t the appropriate type.

I don’t expect fries at restaurants like this to be baked from scratch, but I do expect them to be less frozen. These fries were stiff and powdery on the inside, unlike the Taco Bell fries.

Even with a dash of Chilli Salt to amp up the flavor. The summary comes to a close.