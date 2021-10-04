Barack and Michelle Obama’s 29th wedding anniversary was marked by sweet messages.

Barack and Michelle Obama marked another another anniversary of their marriage.

On the occasion of their 29th wedding anniversary, the former president, 60, and first lady, 57, resorted to social media to pay emotional homage to each other.

Michelle commented on Instagram, accompanying a throwback photo of her and her husband cuddling up on a couch in their younger years above a more recent shot of the couple having some quality time on a different couch, “How it started vs. how it’s going.”

“Wishing you a happy anniversary, Barack—I adore you!” she continued.

Barack uploaded a photo of him and Michelle on the couch today, as well as a shot of him and Michelle staring out a window while he grabbed her waist.

“Congratulations on your anniversary, Miche! “I’ve loved watching the world get to know you not just as a South Side daughter, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my closest friend over the past 29 years,” he said on Instagram. “It’s impossible for me to contemplate life without you.”

The couple married on October 3, 1992, and have two daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

The Obamas’ fans swarmed over them in the comments area, and they were showered with affection.

“I adore both of you!! “Congratulations on your anniversary,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another said, “Happy wedding anniversary, my favorite couple.”

“Congratulations on your anniversary. I adore your affection!!” A third user has been added.

“Congratulations on your anniversary to one of the most deserving couples in history! Both of you are beautiful!” another commented.

In his book “A Promised Land,” the former president wrote about how he and his wife “became friends as well as lovers.” He referred to Michelle as “original” and spoke candidly about how the president had damaged their relationship.

“[L]ying next to Michelle in the dark, I’d think about those days when everything between us felt lighter, when her smile was more constant and our love less encumbered, and my heart would suddenly tighten at the thought that those days might not return,” he wrote.

Michelle previously revealed the secret to her healthy marriage with Barack Obama on her podcast. The ex-FLOTUS said it’s about not giving up on each other when things are rough.

“These issues confront young couples, and they’re ready to quit up because they believe they’re broken,” Michelle added.

“If that ruins a marriage, Barack and I have been broken on and off throughout our marriage, but we have a very solid marriage,” she concluded. And if I had given up on it, if I. Brief News from Washington Newsday.