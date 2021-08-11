Banksy may be set to unveil himself, putting an end to art’s greatest mystery.
Following the appearance of a slew of new Banksy masterpieces across the UK’s beach towns, bookmakers have given the mystery artist 10/11 odds on to expose themselves soon.
Banksy has been set at 25/1 to be identified as early as this month by Paddy Power, with further odds of 7/2 for Banksy to be discovered as a woman.
Despite his protestations to the contrary, Robin Gunningham (5/2) is the most likely candidate behind the paint, with broader chances of 50/1 for the artist to be discovered as Art Attack’s very own Neil Buchannan.
Long shots Simon Cowell (350/1), Piers Morgan (400/1) and Kanye West (400/1) could be unveiled as the ultimate street artist.
Banksy might move his (or her) talents inland to the metropolitan canvases of London (4/1), Liverpool (5/1) or Manchester (8/1) next, following the previous seaside pieces.
“While Robin Gunningham has long been suspected of being the true identity of Banksy, you just can’t disregard the self-proclaimed creative genius Kanye West,” a Paddy Power spokeswoman stated.
Why not combine Ye’s talents with those of the streetwear fashion industry?
“We’re enthusiastic about the potential of Banksy identifying themselves, but could it be a group operating under a single alias?
“Will we ever figure out who the genuine street art king is? Who knows, but one thing is certain: we’d like to request that the real Banksy stand up.”
TO BE DISCOVERED AS THE TRUE BANKSY
Robin Gunningham (5-2) (most commonly believed to be Banksy)
Robert Del Naja, 5/1 (Massive Attack frontman)
Jamie Hewlett, 8/1 (man behind Gorillaz band animations)
10/1 A single pseudonym for several artists
Neil Buchannan is a 50/1 shot (Art Attack)
Damien Hirst, 66/1
350/1 Simon Cowell is a well-known music producer.
Kanye West has a 400/1 chance of winning.
Piers Morgan is a 400/1 shot.
Gogglebox’s Mary Killen is a 500/1 shot.
James Blunt is a 500/1 shot.
500/1 Ricky Gervais is a British comedian.
GENDER OF THE BANKSY
1/3 of the population is male.
Female 7/2
DATE OF IDENTITY REVEAL
10/11 Before end of 2025
Never 4/1
This year’s date is 18/1
This month’s date is 25/1.
THE NEXT BANKSY PIECE’S LOCATION
London, 4/1
4/1 International – out of the country
Liverpool is a 5/1 favorite.
Manchester United (8/1)
Newcastle is a 10/1 shot.
Birmingham (16/1)
Cornwall, 18/1
Dublin, 25/1
Devon is a 25/1 shot.
Belfast, 25/1
Edinburgh, 33/1
Glasgow (40/1)
Cardiff is a 50/1 shot.
Swansea City 66/1
Margate 66/1
Skegness 66/1
Whitby 70/1
Great Yarmouth (80/1)
Portsmouth 80/1
Southampton is an 80/1 shot.
Bournemouth is a 100/1 shot.
Grimsby is a 100/1 shot.