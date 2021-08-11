Banksy may be set to unveil himself, putting an end to art’s greatest mystery.

Following the appearance of a slew of new Banksy masterpieces across the UK’s beach towns, bookmakers have given the mystery artist 10/11 odds on to expose themselves soon.

Banksy has been set at 25/1 to be identified as early as this month by Paddy Power, with further odds of 7/2 for Banksy to be discovered as a woman.

Despite his protestations to the contrary, Robin Gunningham (5/2) is the most likely candidate behind the paint, with broader chances of 50/1 for the artist to be discovered as Art Attack’s very own Neil Buchannan.

Long shots Simon Cowell (350/1), Piers Morgan (400/1) and Kanye West (400/1) could be unveiled as the ultimate street artist.

Banksy might move his (or her) talents inland to the metropolitan canvases of London (4/1), Liverpool (5/1) or Manchester (8/1) next, following the previous seaside pieces.

“While Robin Gunningham has long been suspected of being the true identity of Banksy, you just can’t disregard the self-proclaimed creative genius Kanye West,” a Paddy Power spokeswoman stated.

Why not combine Ye’s talents with those of the streetwear fashion industry?

“We’re enthusiastic about the potential of Banksy identifying themselves, but could it be a group operating under a single alias?

“Will we ever figure out who the genuine street art king is? Who knows, but one thing is certain: we’d like to request that the real Banksy stand up.”

