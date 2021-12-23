Banker Punches ‘Youthful’ Teen In Traffic For Cutting Him Off

According to police documents, a 47-year-old Florida man is accused of hitting a teenage girl in the face after she cut him off in traffic while he was driving his Porsche convertible down a Tampa highway last week.

According to a court document, Stephen Irvin Saunders IV “got furious” after the 16-year-old victim “unintentionally cut off” his vehicle on Florida Avenue North at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

According to the affidavit, Saunders followed the nameless victim to an intersection, where he cut her off and halted in front of her vehicle at a red light.

He got out of his Porsche 911 and approached the teenager’s vehicle. Saunders’ ranting was heard by the victim, who had her window pulled down “What are you doing with your life? You b—-h! You b—-h! You snubbed me, “According to the police,

Saunders then allegedly “punched her in the face with a closed fist” through the victim’s open driver’s side window.

According to the affidavit, the victim, who was described as having “a very youthful appearance,” received redness, pain, and bruising on the left side of her jaw as a result of the incident.

According to the affidavit, the teenager was able to get a good look at Saunders’ vehicle because of its “extremely noticeable” white and black color scheme, as well as the 911 “boldly printed” on the driver’s side door.

The Porsche and its registered owner, Saunders, were later identified after an inquiry. The victim was given a photo pack with Saunders in it, and the adolescent “immediately and firmly” recognized him as the person who punched her in the face.

According to an arrest warrant, Saunders was charged with felony burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery in connection with the incident.

He was reportedly released on $15,000 bond from the Hillsborough County jail and has pled not guilty to the charge of road rage.

Saunders, who was listed on his booking sheet as a self-employed investment banker, formerly worked as a manager at Alternative Capital Strategies, a disbanded Tampa investment firm, according to state records.