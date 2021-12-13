Bank of America’s CEO is upbeat about the economy, citing the highest rate of consumer spending he’s ever seen.

Even as prices climb, Bank of America’s CEO claimed that a boost in spending has given him optimism in the economy as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic-driven recession.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Brian Moynihan said that people are spending “at a faster clip” than he’s ever seen before, and that spending on the bank’s debit and credit cards is up.

Nonetheless, he is concerned about the economy’s potential impact from inflation and supply-chain concerns as the winter season approaches. According to the US government, consumer prices jumped 6.8% in November compared to the previous year, with rising expenses for food and energy causing the greatest annual inflation rate in 39 years.

According to the University of Michigan’s index, consumer sentiment, an economic indicator that can help predict future spending and saving, hit a 10-year low in early November. According to Moynihan, the latest drop could indicate that Americans are becoming more frustrated as a result of rising costs.

“[The customer] is making more money, but they are now concerned that these costs may rise faster than their salaries,” Moynihan explained. “Frankly, the virus’s continual ebb and flow wears on people’s brains over time.” For the time being, Moynihan is optimistic about the economy’s current state, despite rising costs, thanks to things such as increased incomes and lower unemployment rates.

Moynihan became CEO of Bank of America in 2010, at a time when the bank was losing billions of dollars due to failed bets on the housing market and its ill-advised acquisition of Merrill Lynch. He’s credited with resolving the banking behemoth’s problems and bringing it to record profitability and fewer losses.

Moynihan has just had to lead the bank through a second major crisis: the coronavirus outbreak. As millions of Americans found themselves unable to pay their debts, the bank had to set aside billions of dollars to cover faulty mortgages and credit card balances.

Nearly two years into the pandemic, Moynihan said he's optimistic about the economy's prospects. He said that debit and credit card spending increased by 13% from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday compared to the same period last year.