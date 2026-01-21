Baltimore Prepares for Major Snowstorm Expected This Weekend

Baltimore is bracing for its most significant snowfall in a decade as a powerful winter storm is set to strike this weekend. Meteorologists are forecasting heavy snow, frigid temperatures, and potential travel disruptions, raising concerns as the city approaches the anniversary of the infamous 2016 blizzard.

Winter Storm Brings Cold and Snow

As the weekend approaches, temperatures in Baltimore are expected to plunge, with forecasts predicting snow accumulation starting Saturday, January 24, and intensifying through Sunday, January 25. Chief Meteorologist Gerard Jebaily has warned that the region will experience frigid cold, with temperatures dipping to single digits. The storm system is expected to move eastward from the southern Rockies, impacting much of the eastern United States, including Maryland.

Despite a brief thaw on Thursday, January 22, temperatures will drop sharply by Friday, January 23, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-30s and lows plunging to around 11°F. Baltimore residents can expect strong winds and heavy snow, with accumulations potentially reaching several inches by the weekend. Snow could be particularly powdery and hazardous to driving conditions, particularly on icy roads.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple alerts, including a “Code Blue” warning for extreme cold, urging the public to seek shelter and prepare for power outages or transportation delays. In addition, the WBAL-TV 11 Weather team has named Sunday, January 25, a “Weather Alert Day” as the storm gains strength. Local officials are advising residents to prepare for significant snowfall and possible disruptions to daily life.

10-Year Anniversary of 2016 Blizzard

The timing of this storm is especially notable, as it marks the 10-year anniversary of the Blizzard of January 2016, which dumped more than 29 inches of snow on Baltimore. Since that event, the city has not seen more than 6 inches of snow from any storm. This year’s storm has already sparked memories of the chaos the 2016 blizzard caused, with flight cancellations, power outages, and widespread delays.

While this weekend’s storm is expected to bring substantial snowfall, meteorologists are cautious about predicting its full impact, noting that the storm’s path could change as new data becomes available. However, initial forecasts show an 80% chance of 3 inches of snow, a 65% chance of 6 inches, and a 20% chance of up to 12 inches.

As Baltimore prepares for this significant weather event, officials are urging residents to stock up on essentials and review snow safety tips. With winter’s full force returning, all eyes are on the skies to see if this storm will break the decade-long snow drought.