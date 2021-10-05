Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has tested positive for COVID-19 and is being held in custody.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was placed in isolation.

Despite being inoculated against the virus, Scott, a Democrat who was elected mayor in November, tested positive. Scott’s Communications Director Cal Harris said in a statement that the mayor was “proactively engaging” with health officials on contact tracking people he may have met at outdoor activities over the weekend, after testing negative on Friday.

Mayor Scott was diagnosed with COVID-19 late this morning and is currently self-isolating at his home in Northeast Baltimore, according to Harris. “The Mayor is asymptomatic and appears to be in good health right now. Until he is formally cleared to return to City Hall, he will work remotely.”

“The Mayor gets COVID-19 testing on a regular basis to protect the health of City Hall colleagues and Baltimoreans he meets in the community,” Harris continued. “His test results last Friday were negative, but he had two positive tests today.”

Harris went on to state that in addition to being vaccinated, the mayor had followed city health standards, and that the breakthrough infection was “another reminder of the huge problems faced by the ongoing global pandemic.”

According to The Baltimore Sun, the mayor attended a number of public events on Saturday and Sunday. While contact tracing efforts for other participants continue, staff members who attended the events are reportedly being tested for the virus. The request for more information and comment from Scott’s office was turned down by this website.

According to the city’s health department, on Monday, there were an average of little over 113 new cases of COVID-19 per day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city had a “high” level of community transmission, like the rest of the country. On Monday, the Maryland Department of Health reported more than 1,000 additional cases in the state.

It’s unclear how many of the newly discovered cases in Baltimore are among those who have been vaccinated. However, slightly over 70% of people in the city had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, compared to more than 84 percent of individuals in Maryland overall.

The unvaccinated account for the great majority of COVID-19 severe cases that end in hospitalization or death across the country. In the vaccinated, however, normally modest breakthrough episodes became more common. This is a condensed version of the information.