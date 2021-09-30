Baltimore is accused of canceling a rally because of its religious messaging, according to a Catholic media outlet.

The city of Baltimore, according to a conservative Roman Catholic media site, canceled a planned march during a gathering of the United States bishops because the city disapproves of its religious message.

The event was planned to coincide with the bishops’ meeting, according to St. Michael’s Media, commonly known as Church Militant, which stated it organized a peaceful, city-permitted rally at the same area during the bishops’ summit in 2018.

The group accuses the city of infringing on its constitutional rights to free speech, religious expression, and assembly. The city also wants to cancel the march, according to St. Michael’s Media, since its authorities favor the bishops’ “current mainstream Catholic theology.”

The mayor of Baltimore has refuted the charges, alleging that the gathering presented a threat to public safety by cheering for rioters at the United States Capitol in January. It further stated that the cancellation has nothing to do with the group’s religious beliefs.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The organizers have asked a federal judge to rule on whether the city is infringing on their First Amendment rights. St. Michael’s Media planned to organize a “prayer rally” on November 16 at a city-owned waterfront pavilion, while U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander heard testimony from survivors of clergy abuse on Thursday.

Former Donald Trump top strategist Steve Bannon and far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos, both of whom testified at Thursday’s hearing, are featured in an event advertisement. Because he was raped by a Catholic priest, Yiannopoulos said he wanted to speak at the event to encourage other abuse survivors to “confront the enablers and perpetrators.”

The Associated Press does not usually identify victims of sexual abuse, but Yiannopoulos consented to be named and said he has previously written about the incident.

Yiannopoulos’ speaking engagements, according to the city, attract counterprotesters and have resulted in violence and property destruction. Bannon also “regularly advocates for violence against government officials,” according to the report, noting that his Twitter account was suspended last year after he called for the murder of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Yiannopoulos testified that in recent years, his talks have taken on a gentler, less acerbic tone, and that he has reservations. This is a condensed version of the information.