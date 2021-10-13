Baltimore has denied blocking a conservative prayer rally that it claims poses a threat to public safety.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge ruled against Baltimore city officials, ruling they cannot prohibit a conservative Roman Catholic media organization from hosting a prayer event at a city-owned pavilion next month, which officials claimed constituted a threat to public safety.

St. Michael’s Media Inc., commonly known as Church Militant, is likely to succeed in its accusations that Baltimore discriminated against it based on political views and violated its right to free expression, according to U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander.

During a U.S. bishops’ summit next month, St. Michael’s Media plans to conduct a prayer rally at a pavilion across from where the meeting will be held.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s spokesperson, Cal Harris, said the city was unhappy with the decision since the rally represents a threat to public safety.

In an email, Harris said, “We are disturbed by the Court’s ruling and the possible harm to public safety if this event occurs.” “We have a responsibility to protect our property and fellow citizens because the intended event is scheduled to take place on Baltimore City property.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to the judge’s ruling, municipal officials cannot prevent the pavilion’s manager from contracting with St. Michael’s Media of Michigan to utilize the site for a demonstration and conference scheduled for November 16.

However, the judge refused to impose any court-ordered rally contract terms. Hollander’s order stated that she “expresses no view on the parameters of a contract” but “anticipates good faith talks.” The city will seek an appeals court to examine the judge’s decision, according to Harris.

The waterfront pavilion is just across from a hotel where the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will hold its national summit from November 15 to 18. St. Michael’s said the timing and place of the rally were chosen to coincide with the bishops’ meeting. During the bishops’ national convention in 2018, the group says it organized a peaceful, city-permitted rally at the same location.

Former Donald Trump senior strategist Steve Bannon and far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos are expected to speak at the protest, according to an advertising.

According to the city, the gathering constitutes a threat to public safety, stating that it is on the fringe. This is a condensed version of the information.