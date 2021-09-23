Balloons were left at the crime scene for a “real legend” who was discovered dead in an alleyway.

At the end of a lane near where a 33-year-old guy described as a “genuine legend” was discovered dead, touching mementos were left.

A member of the public passing by discovered the man, identified as James Richards, 33, of the L11 area, dead in an alleyway in Kirkdale just after 1pm on Wednesday, September 22.

He was discovered between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street, both of which are located off Stanley Road.

READ MORE: A ‘lonely’ man sent a photo to a ‘young girl,’ suggesting they shower together.

Tributes were offered over social media and at the scene today, as police maintained a heavy presence in the area.

Within the police barrier on the Woodbine Street sign, a number of balloons and flower bouquets have been left.

James, better known as Jay, was characterized as a “true legend” in a social media tribute.

“Cannot believe what I’m reading or seeing, R.I.P Jay friend, a true legend, well what I’ve known you to be when I returned to Liverpool 10 or more years ago,” it said.

“Had a lot of laughs with you and the old firm, thinking about your kids, family, and friends. GBNF shines brightly like a diamond at all times. “Gone Too Soon.”

“Can’t believe you’re gone so fast rip Jay Richards,” said another tribute.

On Wednesday evening, detectives made an arrest in connection with the investigation.

A 22-year-old male from Kirkdale has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He is still in custody, according to Merseyside Police.

Reading Street, Woodbine Street, and Harebell Street were sealed off as officers patrolled the area today as part of the investigation.

“We realize the distress this would have caused among the local community and are doing everything we can to determine the circumstances,” Detective Inspector Jennie Beck said last night in an appeal for witnesses.

“We are conducting a number of witness and CCTV investigations tonight to figure out what happened, so if you have seen anything or anyone strange in the Kirkdale area recently, please let us know and we will investigate.”

Details can be emailed to “The summary has come to an end.”