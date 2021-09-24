Balloons are thrown at the murder site, a man throws a vase at his fiancée, and a terrier mauls a newborn.

At the end of a road near where a 33-year-old guy described as a “genuine legend” was found dead, people have left touching memorials.

A member of the public passing by discovered the man, identified as James Richards, 33, of the L11 area, dead in an alleyway in Kirkdale just after 1pm on Wednesday, September 22.

He was discovered between Harebell Street and Woodbine Street, both of which are located off Stanley Road.

Tributes were made over social media and at the scene, while police maintain a heavy presence in the area.

Within the police barrier on the Woodbine Street sign, a number of balloons and flower bouquets have been left.

After England’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy, a fianc hurled a vase at his bride-to-head. be’s

Keith Page, 62, and his girlfriend, who was not named by The Washington Newsday, were planning to marry at the end of July.

But, just weeks before the big day, he began texting his victim, expressing his dissatisfaction with the service.

A pitbull mauled a baby boy while he was swinging with his mother in a park in Netherton.

The restricted breed of dog dug its teeth into the 17-month-old child’s right thigh, which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He was evacuated to the hospital from Marian Gardens and had surgery, but the “horror” incident left him traumatized for life.

Michael Peterson admits to being in charge of the Hooch dog when it became dangerously out of control and injured people.

