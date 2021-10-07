Balaclava-wearing men rammed the car off the road and assaulted the passenger.

Three balaclava-wearing males rammed a car off the road and assaulted a passenger, causing serious head injuries.

On Thursday, September 20, between 9 and 9.15 p.m., a Ford Focus was forced into the roundabout at the Boat Museum in Ellesmere Port on the M53’s junction nine roundabout.

The vehicle’s passenger, a guy in his 30s, was then assaulted by three males wearing balaclavas who were passengers in the vehicle that collided with him.

The man was taken to the hospital with major head injuries and was treated there.

His illness isn’t thought to be life-threatening.

Following the incident, Cheshire Police has issued an appeal for CCTV and dashcam evidence.

“We believe this is an isolated event,” Detective Sergeant Kev Green said, “but we are dedicated to doing everything we can to uncover those responsible.”

“Since the event, a number of investigations have been undertaken, and we are now eager to hear from anyone who may have obtained dashcam footage of the incident.”

“The same applies for anyone with footage of the vehicles before and after the incident that could assist us put together what happened.”

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have information and has not yet come forward is also welcome to contact us.”

Cheshire Police can be contacted by phoning 101 and quoting IML 1097295, or by reporting it online at www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Alternatively, you can offer anonymous information to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111 or reporting it online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.