In Crosby, 15 kilograms of suspected cocaine were discovered in a parked automobile.

On Friday, August 6, officers from a Merseyside Police investigation targeting gangs in Sefton made the find after raiding a vehicle parked in Kilnyard Road.

On Monday, August 10, a 31-year-old man from Formby was detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs.

He was arrested and questioned, but has since been freed under investigation pending the outcome of the investigation.

“Another positive outcome for Operation Pelican means more good news for those in Sefton, as we continue to target those we feel are spreading the misery of drugs in the community,” Inspector Chris Taylor told The Washington Newsday.

“The team has made a significant contribution to lowering organized crime activity and shootings in the area since 2019, and we are now focusing on identifying suspected drug suppliers and assisting victims of criminal exploitation.

“We’ve made over 450 arrests, collected more than £200,000 in cash, and seized drugs worth more than £5 million on the street. A thorough investigation into the recent seizure and arrest will now be conducted.

“Knowledge from those people and communities most affected is frequently key to this success, so if you have any information, please come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding suspected drug sales in their neighborhood is encouraged to contact MerPolCC on Twitter, call 101, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.