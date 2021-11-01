‘Bad for America,’ Trump said, claiming that world leaders are ‘laughing’ at Biden during the president’s trip to Europe.

Former President Donald Trump is criticizing the administration’s handling of crises and claims the country’s reputation has never been worse as President Joe Biden meets with international leaders.

“We’ve never been thought of as badly as we are right now, despite the fact that foreign leaders, all of whom are at the top of their games, are laughing at Biden as he travels around Europe. So low, and so horrible for the United States of America. There’s never been a period like this before “In a statement, Trump stated.

He cited Biden’s exit from Afghanistan as the turning point in global awareness of the present administration’s harmful effects.

“It’s funny that Afghanistan, and our disastrous and inept withdrawal, which resulted in the loss of soldiers and the loss of billions of dollars in military equipment, was when people truly began to see how horrible this Socialism/Communism path for America has become,” the statement said.

The Republican’s remarks follow Biden’s apology to foreign leaders for the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Paris climate pact.

“I think I shouldn’t apologize,” the Democratic president remarked on Monday, “but I do apologize for the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement during the previous administration.” “It placed us a little behind the eight ball,” he added. I’m in Glasgow today to kick up COP26. Climate change is the greatest problem we will face in our lifetimes, posing an existential threat to humanity as we know it. And the cost of inaction rises with each passing day.

Let this be the time when we answer the call of history.

November 1, 2021 — President Biden (@POTUS)

Following his appeal for unified and revolutionary action in dealing with the “existential menace” of climate change at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021, Biden issued an apology.

“And the cost of inaction rises with each passing day. So let today be the time in Glasgow when we answer history’s call. Let this be the beginning of a decade of transformative action that protects our planet and improves people’s quality of life around the world “In his speech, the president added.

Because of this, Trump decided to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. This is a condensed version of the information.