Bacterial ‘Alien Invasion’ Caused by Space Missions, Scientists Warn.

Scientists have warned of a possible “alien invasion,” but the threat isn’t from extraterrestrials arriving in their spaceship, but rather from germs hitching a ride on ours.

Anthony Ricciardi and colleagues from McGill University warn that our increased activities beyond the Earth’s atmosphere poses a risk of micro-bacterial contamination. The authors address the possibility of biological contamination from space in a research published in the journal Bioscience, emphasizing the necessity for biosecurity measures to mitigate the hazard.

Despite heightened microbial vigilance among space agencies, “bacterial strains demonstrating exceptional resistance to ionizing radiation, desiccation, and disinfectants” have been detected in NASA clean rooms used for spacecraft construction, according to the team.

As early as 2013, scientists warned that extreme radiation-resistant microbes capable of surviving the harsh conditions of space could hamper sample return missions and perhaps endanger our chances of discovering life elsewhere in the solar system.

Because alien life, even bacterial life, has yet to be detected, the risk may appear to be insignificant. However, scientists have discovered bacterium strains in space that are absolutely unknown on Earth. These are Earth bacteria that have evolved on the International Space Station, which is a unique and isolated environment.

Researchers’ concern isn’t just for Earth because of the possibility of introducing germs to space habitats in this way and then bringing their evolutionary descendants home. They warn that microorganisms could be transported to other worlds, such as Mars, and thrive there.

“The risk of introduced terrestrial organisms surviving and reproducing on a mission to Mars, for example, is thought to be low, and an even lower risk might be ascribed to the event in which a living organism from Mars is transported to Earth, then released, and colonizes its new environment,” they added.

Such biological incursions, according to the scientists, might be comparable to extreme environmental or technology disasters like big earthquakes or nuclear meltdowns. This is because, while such “invasions” are uncommon, they can have disastrous repercussions.

That is to say, the hazards necessitate special protections, according to the researchers. “Protocols for early detection, hazard assessment, fast response, and containment techniques now used on Earth for invasive species may be adapted for dealing with possible alien toxins,” they continued. Such “alien” intrusions are not unheard of, according to the authors. This is a condensed version of the information.