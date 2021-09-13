Backyards in the neighborhood have been spotted with an escaped chicken-eating serval cat.

A search is underway in North County, California, for what is thought to be a serval cat. This isn’t, however, an usual quest for a companion animal. In California, it is unlawful to own a serval cat without a permit.

According to Bruce Ireland, he spotted a message on Nextdoor from a woman who had taken multiple images of the cat named Pharaoh. The speckled hair of these cats, which are native to Africa, is well-known.

Kristi Clark, according to CBS8, saw the cat but wasn’t sure what it was at first. Her daughter’s dog was startled near the bushes while she was with her daughter and grandchildren on Friday. Her next-door neighbor then texted her a photo of a serval in his yard, claiming it had devoured one of his chickens. The cat reappeared three more times.

“What was odd was that over 100 people commented on it, yet no one offered to help,” Ireland remarked.

Ireland said he’s learned a lot about what he can do to properly trap Pharaoh since he volunteered to assist last Tuesday. Ireland primarily pulls snakes from people’s homes, but he said he’s learned a lot about what he can do to successfully catch Pharaoh since he offered to help last Tuesday. He’s spoken with and partnered with a number of animal organizations, including Project Wildlife, a San Diego Humane Society affiliate.

He claims to have received information on the best way to catch an animal that refuses to be caught.

“If I get a genuine sighting, I’ll set up a large cage and bait it with frozen or thawed chicken, possibly some fish,” Ireland explained. “When he’s in the cage, I’ll cover it with a blanket to try to calm him down.”

One of the most important lessons he claims to have learnt is that he needs to use a new cage with no fragrance to avoid scaring Pharaoh away.

He estimates that Pharaoh weighs around 35 pounds and stands nearly two feet tall after escaping from his home.

Pharaoh’s capture is only the first stage. If Ireland is victorious, the cat will be sent for blood tests to determine its specific breed. Though he believes Pharaoh is a serval cat, he has to double-check.

If Pharaoh is apprehended successfully and blood tests reveal that he is. This is a condensed version of the information.