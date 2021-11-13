Backstage feuds between the Strictly judges, uncomfortable remarks, and regrets

Drama and tension abound on Strictly Come Dancing, and it doesn’t always stay on the dance floor.

The judges frequently argue over anything from “artificial teeth” to shoulder-pads behind the flashy performances.

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke make form the judging panel for this year’s event, but this has changed a lot over the years, with these shakeups frequently causing apparent fallouts.

Kate Garraway is’very sorry’ for leaving her husband Derek.

The judges don’t hold back when it comes to tearing one other apart, according to MirrorOnline, from accusations of age discrimination to accusations of one judge being fired for being “s**t at her job.”

The on-air squabbles are nothing compared to the snide remarks they’re rumored to make about their colleagues judges backstage.

Let’s take a look at some of the most heated debates among the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

This season, Anton Du Beke returned to the show to fill in for Bruno Tonioli.

Anton, according to Strictly fans, has struggled to blend in with the established judges, particularly Craig.

Throughout the series, Craig appeared to make repeated digs at Anton, leaving fans wondering if there was any animosity behind the scenes.

“Fortunately for you, I didn’t truly see the flaws,” Anton said while assessing Katie McGlynn’s performance. You may have gotten one past me because I was scribbling something down.

“I liked your acting and your performance – you’re a great actress.” That was something you contributed to the performance.” “Anton, you need to keep a watchful eye, sweetie,” a displeased Craig shot back. This wasn’t the first time the two had gotten into an argument; in the previous season, they had an incredibly embarrassing moment together.

“I was slightly sidetracked with the wig and the artificial teeth that you had in,” Craig said after an Austin Powers-inspired routine.

“They’re not fake by the way, dear!” Anton exclaimed, mortified.

“They’re not fake?” exclaimed a shocked Craig, as the rest of the judges burst out laughing. “I’m very sorry, Anton,” I say. On his book tour, Anton also chastised Craig for criticizing broadcaster Tess Daly.

Craig. “The summary has come to an end.”