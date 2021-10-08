Backpay of over £15,000 could be owing to PIP applicants.

Last year, the Department of Work and Pensions announced a series of modifications to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) process, including reductions to the amount of financial support provided to applicants.

According to the Daily Record, a review of claimants who may have been affected by the modifications is now complete.

The DWP has also indicated that a new administrative exercise is underway following a change in PIP law that changed the definition of’social support’ in April 2016.

When someone applies for PIP, the DWP considers their ability to interact with others face to face; however, the new law means that if someone requires ‘prompting,’ such as reminding, encouraging, or explaining, from someone trained or experienced in assisting people in social situations, they will now be considered for ‘social support.’

“The update also underscores that social support is an ongoing necessity to help people engage with one another,” the DWP added. It doesn’t have to happen during or right before the activity.” PIP claims from persons who may be affected by this move are being investigated by the DWP.

“This includes revisiting certain claims we decided on or after April 6, 2016, where PIP was given due to a need for ‘prompting’ to engage with other individuals face-to-face,” the DWP added.

“Now we’ll look into whether they required’social help.'”

“This contains several claims for which PIP was not granted.”

people who are currently on PIP

those who have previously applied for PIP but do not currently receive it

persons switching from Disability Living Allowance (DLA) to Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Since April 6, 2016, the higher rate of PIP’s daily living component has been awarded on a continual basis.

Since April 6, 2016, a Tribunal has rendered a ruling on your claim.

Before April 6, 2016, a decision was reached not to issue you PIP.

The DWP stated that not everyone will be eligible, and that if you are, you would be notified via letter; you do not need to contact them.

They did warn, though, that “it may take some time for you to receive this letter.”

They are not going to invite anyone else. “The summary has come to an end.”