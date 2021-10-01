Backlogs in NHS tests and scans will be addressed at football stadiums and shopping malls.

In an effort to alleviate the backlog of appointments caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, the NHS will offer tests and scans at football stadiums and retail malls.

Forty “one-stop shop” diagnostic centers will be established across England, performing a wide range of health assessments in response to GP recommendations.

Some sites will be developed in existing structures, such as the AMEX Stadium in Brighton and Hove Albion and the Glass Works shopping area in Barnsley. These locations will be manned by experts such as nurses and radiographers and will be open seven days a week.

The initiative, which is backed by a £350 million government investment, aims to handle about 2.8 million scans in its first year.

While the number of cancer tests has already returned to levels seen prior to the pandemic’s early days in March 2020, the NHS has stated that the centers will assist in reducing the backlog that has accumulated since then.

The centers are also expected to aid doctors in making early diagnoses for patients by providing immediate access to a full range of diagnostic testing, as well as minimize waiting times, hospital visits, and assist meet emissions objectives.

By March 2022, all 40 locations will be completely operational, with some already up and running.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, stated, “Tackling waiting lists will require new and more inventive ways of delivering the services people need.”

“That is why we are making getting checked easier and more convenient.

“Our new Community Diagnostic Centres will provide those critical testing closer to home, including in communities where they are most needed. They will aid in earlier detection, allowing us to detect cancer and other problems as soon as possible and save more lives.”

Professor Sir Mike Richards, the first NHS national cancer director, performed a review of diagnostic services as part of the NHS Long Term Plan, which was published last year, and recommended the establishment of the centers.

“The epidemic brought into clearer focus the need to change the way we deliver diagnostic services, and I am ecstatic to see one of my report’s core recommendations become a reality for patients so quickly,” he said.

