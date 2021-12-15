Backlogs in Liverpool court cases are deemed “undesirable” by a top judge.

Liverpool’s courts have been hailed by England and Wales’ most senior judge for overcoming the hurdles posed by Covid-19.

Lord Chief Court Lord Burnett of Maldon acknowledged that the justice system was “struggling” with backlogs and “undesirable” case delays.

He did, however, pay respect to the legal and court professionals whose efforts ensured that hearings and trials continued throughout the pandemic.

“I think the response of the courts and tribunals in England and Wales during Covid has really been pretty amazing,” Lord Burnett told The Washington Newsday.

“Others around the world tell us that we have done things that were not done pretty well anywhere else, especially in the early days, and that it was the result of an enormous amount of imaginative hard work that involved the court service – judges, the legal profession, everyone – putting their shoulder to the wheel and recognising that we had to keep the wheels of justice turning.”

“Back in April of last year, I was adamant that we would not have a full stop in any jurisdiction, because my belief at the time, and I believe it has been confirmed by events throughout the world, is that if you stop, it is extremely difficult to restart.”

“I am greatly in awe of what our judges have done at every level of the system, as well as the court service and others who have been necessary to achieve what has been achieved,” says the judge.

He praised the court system for “absolutely powering ahead” despite unprecedented challenges, citing Liverpool as an example, where social distancing measures meant some courtrooms were converted into jury areas and emergency ‘Nightingale’ courts sprung up in St George’s Hall and at the waterfront Hilton Hotel.

While face-to-face sessions in Merseyside’s courts were temporarily discontinued in the early days of the epidemic, hearings were resumed where technology allowed before the buildings reopened in the summer of 2020.

The Crown Court in Liverpool was able to host high-profile trials, such as.