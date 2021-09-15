Backlash to Liverpool’s “dangerous and dehumanizing” homeless strategy.

A Liverpool city council cabinet member has led a strong reaction to what has been described as a “dangerous and dehumanizing” homelessness campaign.

Change Liverpool was launched yesterday, with the goal of persuading people to donate to a new community fund instead of giving change to rough sleepers or beggars in the city.

The fund will rely on public donations to provide grants to those who need assistance getting off the street and into new opportunities.

People in Liverpool were cautioned not to ‘hand change to strangers on the street.’

The initiative was developed in collaboration with Liverpool City Council, Liverpool Parish Church, the city’s Business Improvement District, and homelessness charity The Whitechapel Centre, and is managed by the Community Foundation for Merseyside.

However, only a few hours after its start, the campaign was slammed, including by a powerful city council cabinet member.

Concerns have been expressed regarding the campaign’s tone, which includes images implying that any money given to persons on the street will be spent on drugs and alcohol.

The council’s lead member for development and housing, Cllr Sarah Doyle, took to Twitter to express her opposition to the idea.

“I’m quite disappointed to see Change Liverpool continue to spread these statements and further dehumanize homeless people,” she said.

“I’m going to bring up my reservations about the project’s ideals right away.”

“Lots of councillors have raised similar concerns with me over the last 24 hours, and I’ll be recommending that the cabinet look into the issue urgently,” she wrote in another response.

“We should not be supporting terrible stereotypes; the project’s discourse has been tremendously insulting and humiliating to me thus far.”

The remarks come at a time when the city council and several cabinet members have been vocal in their support for the campaign.

Others in the homelessness and housing sectors have expressed their dissatisfaction as well.

“Not having this,” said Kevin Pilnick of the Big Help Project, a poverty-fighting organisation in Liverpool City Region. If I want to be direct, I’ll do so.

“I don’t need to be instructed where to put my money, thank you very much.” Who are the members of Change Liverpool? Not having them appear out of nowhere and.” The summary comes to a close. ”