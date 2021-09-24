Back pay of £1,500 could be owing to DWP benefit applicants.

If a legal challenge is successful, the DWP might owe more than two million benefit claimants £1,500 in back payments.

The government introduced a £20 weekly increase as additional support for people on Universal Credit from the start of the epidemic in March 2020.

People receiving “legacy” benefits such as Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support, and Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) were not automatically eligible for the benefit increase.

According to The Daily Record, the High Court gave two ESA recipients the ability to file a legal appeal to the decision earlier this year.

People on “legacy” benefits argue that they should have been eligible for the same increase because their household costs had risen at the same rate.

Lawyers for the two claimants said all material has been filed, and one person on JSA and another on Income Support have joined the legal case.

The claimants’ lawyer, William Ford, has stated that a final hearing will be held on September 28 and 29.

“The case is around a charge of unlawful discrimination between two categories, those on Universal Credit and those on legacy benefits,” Mr Ford told BirminghamLive.

“If the court rules in favor of it and issues a declaration, the [UK] Government must leave and figure out how to correct the situation. But the court can’t instruct the Department of Work and Pensions what to do, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

“The expectation is that the [UK] government will come out with some form of support package for individuals on legacy benefits.

“If the UC [Universal Credit] increase to standard allowance is not maintained beyond September, this will almost certainly constitute back payments,” he continued. However, if it is maintained for an extended period of time, we believe the personal allowance for legacy benefits should be increased as well.

“Everyone would have been affected by the pandemic, and the disparity in care is unjustifiable.”

According to estimates, Universal Credit claimants would have earned £1,560 in additional assistance payments between March 2020 and September 2021 if the boost had been implemented.

