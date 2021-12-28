Babysitters Caught Changing His Diapers And Treating Him Like A Child

A Louisiana man was apprehended for allegedly impersonating a young man with special needs and hiring babysitters to care for him and change his diapers. The man was detained and charged with human trafficking, according to cops, after an inquiry prompted by a single text message.

Rutledge Deas IV, 31, of Metairie, was arrested on Thursday after authorities discovered a fraudulent text message he sent to a victim. In the message, Deas said he was undergoing “alternative therapy” and offered the victim money to change his diapers, according to state police. According to CBS 42 News, Deas allegedly tried to persuade the victim to seek out other babysitters.

About two years ago, Deas was found impersonating as a younger man with special needs. During a Human Trafficking investigation in 2019, detectives from the Special Victims Unit revealed that the accused was paying babysitters to change his diapers.

During his arrest, authorities discovered boxes full of diapers in his apartment. Deas pleaded guilty to the investigation’s charges and was sentenced to probation in December 2020.

In 2020, one of his victims told WDSU that none of them understood they were being duped. After locating Deas on an app, they assumed he was mentally ill.

“I think there’s something wrong with him if he thinks it’s okay for someone to change his diaper,” the woman, who did not want to be recognized, added.

She described Deas’ diaper fetish plot as “disgusting.”

After learning about the text message, detectives discovered that Deas had been exhibiting “similar tendencies” recently and launched a second inquiry on Dec. 20, 2021.

“Deas suggested that he was involved in ‘alternative therapy’ in the message and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers,” the Louisiana State Police said in a Facebook statement. “As part of the inquiry, investigators discovered Deas sought to persuade the victim to find other babysitters for him while posing as a younger guy with special needs.” Detectives acquired an arrest warrant and charged Deas with one crime of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking during the investigation. He was apprehended by cops at his Metairie residence and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

According to the authorities, the investigation is still ongoing, with the chance of uncovering more victims. “Anyone who has been suspected of being a. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.