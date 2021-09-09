Babysitter raped a 9-year-old boy several times and threatened to kill him; sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Texas man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to rapping a 9-year-old child while babysitting him.

According to court papers, Jesus Andrade Lizama, 53, of Houston, was accused of sexually assaulting the nine-year-old nameless victim five Saturdays in a row at the victim’s house while babysitting. Lizama was sentenced after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child on Tuesday, according to the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

According to court documents, Lizama took the victim from his bedroom and covered his mouth when he tried to scream for aid during one of the assaults. Lizama also threatened the youngster, telling him that if he told anybody about the assault, he would murder him or his sibling, according to ABC 13.

The abuse was discovered after the boy told his parents about it.

“Children are the most vulnerable members of our community, and when an adult abuses them, it can result in lifelong trauma,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That is why, in circumstances like these, our most essential role is to pursue justice and assist the victim find closure and begin to heal,” Ogg continued.

According to Assistant District Attorney Edward Appelbaum, the repeated attacks on the youngster constituted the ultimate betrayal. “The victim’s parents entrusted him with their child, and he betrayed that trust,” he said.

Applebaum continued, “It’s a horrible and heinous crime, and it’s terribly heartbreaking for the victim and his family.”

