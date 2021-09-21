Babysitter faces 204 charges for allegedly raping and sexually abusing young victims, including an 8-month-old.

A babysitter in Australia is facing about 200 counts of child rape crimes after being accused of raping and sexually abusing young victims, including an 8-month-old kid in his care.

Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham, 23, of Perth, Western Australia, was arrested on more than a dozen offences, including rape, in connection with the assault of three victims last month. He has now been charged with sexually abusing a total of 12 children aged 8 months to 9 years.

“As part of the ongoing Child Abuse Squad investigation, officers discovered nine more victims. The further incidents are alleged to have occurred between July 2020 and August 2021 while the man was babysitting the victims, according to a news release from West Australian Police.

Harries-Markham marketed his babysitting services on the internet, claiming to have up to ten years of experience, a police certificate, and a Working with Children Check, which is a clearing check for those who care for children in Australia. According to WA Today, he continued to advertise his services even days before he was arrested.

He apparently posted on a babysitting service, “I am a pretty easy-going man who is open to care for any age at any hour.” According to 7 News, he even portrayed himself as someone who enjoys helping “raise up kids to be the best they can be” and is “open to addressing things anyway the family wants.”

Possession of child exploitation material, sexual penetration of a kid, enticing a child to commit an indecent act, and indecently recording a child are among the new allegations leveled against him. Harries-Markham is also charged with five counts of “non-contact” child exploitation, increasing his total number of charges relating to child sex offenses to 199.

Harries-Markham was found with exploitation material, as well as many gel blasters and “edged weapons” that are illegal, during a police search of his home. His total counts now stand at 204, including the accusations related to the possession of these unlawful objects.

Harries-Markham was in court on Monday via video link. He simply talked to affirm his identity. His next court appearance has been set for Oct. 18.