Babysitter couple allegedly spent money on marijuana instead of baby food, resulting in the death of a 10-week-old boy.

After a 10-week-old baby they were babysitting died of dehydration, a Washington couple was charged with murder.

When the child’s 17-year-old mother went to California for a week in February, Nina Perez, 20, and Michael Bernard, 24, of Redmond were babysitting the 10-week-old kid. On Feb. 17, the infant died of dehydration and starvation while in their care. According to the Seattle Times, the couple is now charged with second-degree murder.

Even when the child’s formula ran out, the pair allegedly spent money on marijuana. According to court filings, prosecutors noted, “Instead of purchasing needed formula for the newborn, Perez and co-defendant Michael Bernard chose to spend their money on marijuana throughout the week the baby was in their care.”

When the young mother left her boy at the couple’s home on Feb. 10, she handed them clothes, diapers, and five cans of infant formula, she told detectives. Her boy, she said, used to eat one can every three days.

The couple, however, called the mother on February 15 to say they had run out of formula and needed money to buy more. Because the mother did not have any money, she attempted to arrange for a free delivery of the formula by an outreach worker. According to court papers, the couple declined the offer because they “didn’t feel comfortable having anyone come to her home.” The baby would subsequently be fed applesauce and oats, according to Perez.

The couple was detained on August 6, nearly six months after the infant died, while authorities awaited the autopsy findings. According to King 5, investigators discovered the pair was guilty of excessive negligence that resulted in the infant’s death.

Investigators say Bernard spent at least $75 on marijuana while the baby was in his care.

“We never got around to it,” he said when asked why they didn’t obtain the feed.

Perez allegedly took images and videos of the infant’s deteriorating health, including one showing the sick boy lying in a “big puddle of yellow liquid diarrhea” the night before his death, according to officers. According to court filings, when a child’s relative pleaded with her to call 911 after viewing the infant’s condition during a video call, she refused.

"Even while Perez photographed and videotaped the baby's deteriorating condition, she turned down at least one offer of free formula delivered to their home and refused to use free resources available to them.