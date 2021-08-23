Baby Twins Swept Away From Dad’s Arms in Catastrophic Tennessee Flooding; 22 Dead, 20 Missing

At least 22 people have been murdered in Tennessee by catastrophic and unprecedented floods caused by record rainfall, including infant twins who were swept away from their father’s arms in Humphreys County.

The twins, who were only seven months old at the time, were named as Ryan and Riliegh by their grandmother, Angie Willeby, according to FOX station WZTV. The twins were among those killed in Waverly’s flash flood on Saturday.

More information regarding the twins’ deaths was released on a GoFundMe website set up for their family. The page states, “The mother grabbed a tree, and the father had the two twins, the 5 year old and the 19 month old, and regretfully the two baby’s (sic) departed his arms.” Since then, the page has raised more than $33,000, well above its $5,000 goal.

At least 20 people are still missing, according to Sheriff Chris Davis. According to NBC station WSMV-TV, Davis said the flood victims span from “children to the elderly.” Search efforts are underway for those who have gone missing as a result of the floods, and McEwen High School has formed a reunion center to help people find their loved ones. The American Red Cross has set up a Flood in Tennessee portal where survivors can register and notify their loved ones that they are safe.

Humphreys County Schools announced that classes will be suspended from Aug. 23 to Aug. 27 as part of efforts to assess damage across affected areas. According to a statement from McEwen High School, “we will disclose further information as we analyze the position of our school system infrastructure and the conditions in the county.”

Several businesses were damaged, and much of the community is still without power.

Onlookers were instructed to stay away from Waverly, according to Sheriff Davis.

Humphreys County’s most hit town was McEwen. On Saturday, the town received 17 inches of rain. According to the New York Times, the amount is likely a new state-wide record for the most rainfall in a 24-hour period, as the previous record, set in 1982, was only 13.6 inches.

According to a 2017 report by the Environmental Protection Agency, Tennessee is vulnerable to increased flooding and other rain-related disasters as a result of climate change. McEwen, in particular, has a number of rivers and creeks, and flooding has been a concern in the past when there has been a lot of rain.

According to CBS affiliate WDEF-TV Weather, Tennessee may suffer extra heat this week as a result of the.