Baby names that are most likely to make your children wealthy in the future

When choosing a name for their child, expectant parents evaluate a variety of factors, including how the name will work as an adult and whether it is compatible with their surname.

After all, it’ll be with them for the rest of their lives.

Have they ever considered how the name they choose will affect their child’s future earnings?

According to new data from sustainable baby store Finn + Emma, which 2021 baby names are likely to earn a lot of money later in life. The data was compiled using a comparison of the most popular boys and girls names this year, as well as Adzuna’s salary tool, in order to determine who is poised to earn the most.

With an estimated income of £48k, the popular name ‘Isla’ came out on top for the girls in the earning ranks. ‘Addison’ came in second with £41k, presumably as a result of the viral TikTok star’s fame, while ‘Luna’ came in third with £37k.

Ava, Lily, and Madison were among the other names in the top ten, with Scarlett coming in last.

The guys’ greatest earner was revealed to be ‘Mason,’ who is expected to earn roughly £60,000. ‘Hudson’ came in second, with ‘Christopher’ coming in third. Noah, Isaac, and Oliver were also in the top ten for the boys.

In comparison to the same study conducted in 2017, the new data suggests that the wage disparity between men and women is narrowing. In 2017, the highest-earning girl’s name was £39k, while the highest-earning boy’s name was £61k.

Names of the highest-earning females in 2021

Isla

Addison

Luna

Willow

Lily

Avery

Ryilee

Madison

Ava

Scarlett

Isabella

Ella

Camila

Sophia

Amelia

Harper

Names of the highest-earning boys in 2021

Mason

Hudson

Christopher

Carter

Isacc

Noah

Michael

Logan

Oliver

Levi

Owen

Daniel

Dylan

Aidan

Luke

Ethan

Jacob

Elijah

Liam

Jackson