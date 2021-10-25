Baby had to deal with criminals who had been imprisoned this year.

These are the faces of nine young people from Merseyside who have been imprisoned so far this year.

A kid brandished a kitchen knife before knocking a female cop to the ground, and several yobs left a father with a bleed on the head, according to the court.

A 15-year-old was also imprisoned for a vicious racist attack on a mother that left her with life-altering injuries.

Months before the horrific crime, a rapist enjoyed himself on buses.

A teenager from Ellesmere Port was also arrested after police discovered a handgun in his boot, putting an end to his drug peddling business.

These are just a few of the young criminals that have been arrested this year.

Lowndes, Reece

In January, Reece Lowndes, armed with a huge kitchen knife, rushed down a St Helens street.

Lowndes was pursued on foot after police were summoned and arrived on the scene, until a female officer caught up with the then-19-year-old.

He then hit the officer in the face hard enough to put her to the ground, then attempted to flee by jumping from a bridge.

“On January 22 this year, police got a call from a concerned member of the public,” prosecutor Zahra Baqri stated.

They had observed Lowndes “waving a knife around” while walking around St Helens.

When a female police officer caught up with Lowndes, he “hit her in the face with such force that she collapsed to the ground.”

The woman’s glasses flew from her face and landed around a metre away in the road, according to Ms Baqri.

Lowndes was sentenced to a year in prison and forced to pay a victim surcharge of £156.

Williams, Kurtis

Kurtis Williams was only 15 years old when he attacked a mother with a machete in front of her little daughter in a racial attack.

Williams used the N-word several times while making obscene threats against Zakiya Janny’s ex-boyfriend and their four-year-old kid.

When the yob returned with a machete and hurled racist invective, including the N-word, a witness stated the 15-year-own old’s mother shouted support.

Ms Janny took her kid to see Francis O’Malley, who is mixed race like her, at his home in Scorton Street, Anfield, according to prosecutor Simon Duncan. “The summary has come to an end.”