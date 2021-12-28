Baby had to deal with a variety of crooks, ranging from a racist machete thug to a violent rapist.

For their risky, heartless, and terrible deeds, these adolescent criminals all ended up in court this year.

These baby-faced criminals were found guilty of heinous crimes such as rape and major assaults in Merseyside’s courts.

Some of these criminals are barely out of adolescence and have already found themselves in front of courts, facing lengthy prison sentences.

Homes are being set on fire at a housing estate, and people are living in fear.

In one example, a teen rapist was sentenced to prison for ‘horrific sexual assaults,’ while another included a 15-year-old racist who “destroyed” a woman’s life.

Because of the defendants’ ages, courts were limited in the punishments they could impose in some cases.

Some of the young criminals that appeared in court this year are listed below.

After jumping in during a park “straightener” that wasn’t even his fight, a kid stabbed a boy with a knife.

He went for his victim’s chest, but instead sliced through his coat and wounded his arm in a potentially fatal attack, according to the court.

The attack occurred just weeks after the then-15-year-old criminal was freed from a second spell in prison for knife violence.

The kid, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, was a danger to the public, according to Judge David Aubrey, QC.

Two other lads were involved in “some type of argument” earlier this year, according to Liverpool Crown Court, which led to the incident in a Wirral park.

Prosecutor Simon Christie said the duo planned “what is known as a straightener” on February 18 in Lingham Park in Moreton.

At around 4 p.m., he added, a swarm of children gathered to watch the alleged “fist fight” at the intersection of Town Meadow Lane and Lingham Lane.

The defendant, now 16, was pals with one of the guys involved and went to the park with him, according to the court.

“Who else wants it?” the defendant allegedly yelled, according to witnesses. “Run, I’ve just stabbed him,” and “Run, I’ve just stabbed him.”

He went to the battle because “he didn’t want to look terrified and he didn’t believe his opponent would show up,” according to the victim.

