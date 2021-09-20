Baby had to be “wrapped up like a mummy” because he was in so much discomfort.

Due to the anguish caused by terrible eczema, which left his skin ‘open and weeping,’ a mother struggled to hold her small infant.

Chiara Berry and her husband, Jonathon, found out their six-week-old son Angelo had the disease when he was just six weeks old.

Rosa-Maria, the family’s six-year-old daughter, and another baby expecting in December live in Newton-le-Willows.

They had taken Angelo, now four years old, to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital shortly after he was born.

“We noticed his skin was quite dry around his six-week check-up, and that’s how it began out,” Chiara told The Washington Newsday.

Doctors have warned the mental health nurse that her son’s eczema is “red and bloody, dry and flaky,” and that the severity of his dermatitis might leave him scarred for life.

The excruciating ailment covered Angelo’s entire body, including his face, as seen in images.

Chiara admitted that it was difficult to hold him as a baby because his ailment had put him in “such much anguish.”

Strong steroid creams were administered to Angelo’s skin as he was covered in bandages to help alleviate the eczema’s severe symptoms.

“He had to get bandage therapy all over his body for three weeks,” Chiara explained.

“They use a particular cream to apply to the skin, as well as special, powerful steroid creams in the bandages themselves.

“They wrapped them up like mummies, so it soaked through and had to be changed every other day.”

Angelo’s eczema can now be treated with steroid creams for the most part, and he is no longer covered head to toe in itchy rashes.

“He still gets in behind his knees and elbows,” Chiara remarked. It’s usually only a flare-up, but the creams we have at home quickly target it.

“They told us that as he gets older, he should improve. And we’ve already seen significant progress in the last four years.

“He’s terrific, but he’s out with chicken pox right now. We’re quite pleased with his improvement since he started school last week.

“As a family, we’re actually made up because.”

