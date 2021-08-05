Baby Girl’s Body Found Partially Eaten; Autopsy Confirms Animal Attack

Police recovered the partially devoured body of a nine-month-old female kid beside a pond in a terrible event.

The tragic discovery was revealed on Sunday afternoon in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur area, according to The Times Of India.

The child had gone missing while resting in the courtyard of her home with her mother.

The infant was murdered by an animal, according to the autopsy. Officers believe the girl was kidnapped and taken towards the pond by a wild animal.

After the child went missing, her parents immediately contacted the police. Due of their residence’s proximity to a woodland area, the officers dispatched two special teams to search the area, including the woods. They discovered the child’s corpse near the waterbody a few hours later.

“The child’s home is located on the outskirts of the community, surrounded by agricultural fields. Several animals, including jackals, wolves, and leopards, hide among the ready-to-harvest cane plantations. A wolf group murdered two goats in the village recently,” a senior official told The Times Of India.

Since the area is part of the Social Forestry Zone, animal attacks have become more common. Following this, the Forest Department conducted regular awareness seminars in the surrounding villages. Officials had also warned parents not to leave their children sleeping alone in the open, especially during harvest season. This is because herbivores, which are big cats’ natural prey, visit crop fields in quest of food, attracting carnivores to the region, according to a report.

On July 30, the body of a three-year-old child was discovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district, which borders a forest. The girl’s body was discovered in the weeds, around 200 meters from her shack, after a search was launched shortly after the youngster went missing. Only sections of her head and shoulders could be seen due to the extent of the mauling. Her remaining organs were vanished with no trace. Despite the fact that jackal pug markings were discovered in the area, investigators suspect the infant was originally attacked by another animal.